Chapelle de Saint Amand Chapelle de Saint-Amand Saint-Amand

Chapelle de Saint Amand Dimanche 21 septembre, 10h00, 14h00 Chapelle de Saint-Amand Pas-de-Calais
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-09-21T10:00:00 – 2025-09-21T12:00:00
Fin : 2025-09-21T14:00:00 – 2025-09-21T18:00:00
Visite libre et commentée le dimanche de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h
Chapelle de Saint-Amand rue Delattre 62741 Saint-Amand Saint-Amand 62760 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France
Journées européennes du patrimoine 2025