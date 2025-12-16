Chap’Pitchoun La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin

Chap’Pitchoun

Rue de l’Europe La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin Sarthe

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-27 09:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-27

Un tout nouveau temps fort dédié aux tout-petits et à leurs familles débarque à La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin !

La programmation complète est arrivée, elle est disponible ici

https://www.lachapellesaintaubin.fr/vie…/chappitchoun/

La billetterie est également ouverte, attention, les places sont limitées ! ? .

Rue de l’Europe La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin 72650 Sarthe Pays de la Loire culture@lachapellesaintaubin.fr

English :

A brand-new event dedicated to toddlers and their families is coming to La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin!

