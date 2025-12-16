Chap’Pitchoun La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin
Chap’Pitchoun La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin mardi 27 janvier 2026.
Chap’Pitchoun
Rue de l’Europe La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin Sarthe
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-27 09:00:00
fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-27
Un tout nouveau temps fort dédié aux tout-petits et à leurs familles débarque à La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin !
Un tout nouveau temps fort dédié aux tout-petits et à leurs familles débarque à La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin ! ???
La programmation complète est arrivée, elle est disponible ici
https://www.lachapellesaintaubin.fr/vie…/chappitchoun/
La billetterie est également ouverte, attention, les places sont limitées ! ? .
Rue de l’Europe La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin 72650 Sarthe Pays de la Loire culture@lachapellesaintaubin.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A brand-new event dedicated to toddlers and their families is coming to La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin!
L’événement Chap’Pitchoun La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2025-12-16 par CDT72