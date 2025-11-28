CHARLIE WINSTON – LE TRANSBORDEUR Villeurbanne

CHARLIE WINSTON Début : 2025-11-28 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

CHARLIE WINSTONDe Charlie Winston l’on connaît son iconique Like a Hobo, tube du début des années 2000, qui révèle une identité musicale forte, folk et rock à la fois.Son cinquième album, paru chez tôt Ou tard en 2022 et co-réalisé avec Vianney, est le plus introspectif. Le chanteur anglais s’y présente sans masque et n’a jamais autant pratiqué la mise à nu. Sa dernière tournée affichait des dates complètes partout en France, cinq concerts à guichets fermés à Paris et des retours plus qu’enthousiastes sur chaque concert. Sur scène, c’est un véritable show rock, à la fois généreux, intime et survolté !Charlie Winston is best known for his iconic Like a Hobo, a hit from the early 2000s that showcases a strong musical identity, blending folk and rock. His fifth album, released by Tôt Ou Tard in 2022 and co-produced with Vianney, is his most introspective yet. The British singer presents himself without any masks, more vulnerable than ever before. His recent tour was a huge success, with sold-out dates all over France, five consecutive sold-out shows in Paris, and rave reviews after each concert. On stage, it’s a true rock show—both generous, intimate, and electrifying!

LE TRANSBORDEUR 3 BD STALINGRAD 69100 Villeurbanne 69