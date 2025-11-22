Charlotte Rampling à L’Astrada L’Astrada Marciac

Charlotte Rampling à L’Astrada

Charlotte Rampling et Sonia Wieder-Atherton instaurent un dialogue poétique entre les sonnets de Shakespeare et les suites de Bach.

La voix profonde de Charlotte Rampling et les notes envoûtantes de Sonia Wieder-Atherton transportent les spectateurs dans un espace hors du temps. En écho, les sons se répondent, se questionnent. Les sonnets de William Shakespeare prennent vie à travers la musique de Johann Sebastian Bach. Ces figures mythiques des arts s’incarnent dans leurs interprètes. Leurs phrases, leurs suites, s’animent, des siècles plus tard, transmettant avec puissance leurs messages originels. Véritable ode à la littérature et à la musique classique, Shakespeare Bach rend hommage avec irréalisme et onirisme à ces mélodies qui ont su émouvoir à travers les âges.

La comédienne britannique, connue pour ses nombreux films, de Luchino Visconti à François Ozon, marque le cinéma par son jeu et son regard magnétiques. Dans le domaine de la musique, la violoncelliste Sonia Wieder-Atherton occupe elle aussi une place de choix.

Charlotte Rampling voix

Sonia Wieder-Atherton violoncelle, mise en scène

Parfois la mémoire revient, amenant avec elle des visages, des prénoms, des bribes d’histoires et des sons. Le violoncelle, lui, à travers les suites de Bach, fait réapparaitre des pans de la mémoire et sculpte le temps.

Sonia Wieder-Atherton

Comme une seule et même partition, le passage du violoncelle aux mots est imperceptible et les deux instruments chantent en cœur. France Musique .

English :

Charlotte Rampling and Sonia Wieder-Atherton create a poetic dialogue between Shakespeare’s sonnets and Bach’s suites.

Charlotte Rampling’s deep voice and Sonia Wieder-Atherton’s haunting notes transport the audience into a timeless space. Echoing each other, the sounds answer and question each other. William Shakespeare’s sonnets come to life through the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. These mythical figures of the arts are embodied in their performers. Their phrases, their suites, come alive centuries later, powerfully conveying their original messages. A veritable ode to literature and classical music, Shakespeare Bach is an unreal, dreamlike tribute to the melodies that have moved people through the ages.

The British actress, known for her many films, from Luchino Visconti to François Ozon, has left her mark on cinema with her magnetic performance and gaze. In the field of music, cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton also occupies a place of choice.

Charlotte Rampling voice

Sonia Wieder-Atherton cello, director

German :

Charlotte Rampling und Sonia Wieder-Atherton führen einen poetischen Dialog zwischen Shakespeares Sonetten und Bachs Suiten.

Die tiefe Stimme von Charlotte Rampling und die betörenden Noten von Sonia Wieder-Atherton entführen die Zuschauer in einen Raum außerhalb der Zeit. Als Echo antworten die Klänge einander und stellen sich selbst in Frage. Die Sonette von William Shakespeare werden durch die Musik von Johann Sebastian Bach zum Leben erweckt. Diese mythischen Figuren der Künste verkörpern sich in ihren Interpreten. Ihre Sätze und Suiten werden Jahrhunderte später zum Leben erweckt und übermitteln kraftvoll ihre ursprünglichen Botschaften. Shakespeare Bach ist eine wahre Ode an die Literatur und die klassische Musik und eine unwirkliche und traumhafte Hommage an diese Melodien, die über die Zeiten hinweg berührt haben.

Die britische Schauspielerin, die aus zahlreichen Filmen von Luchino Visconti bis François Ozon bekannt ist, prägt das Kino durch ihr magnetisches Spiel und ihren Blick. Im Bereich der Musik nimmt auch die Cellistin Sonia Wieder-Atherton einen wichtigen Platz ein.

Charlotte Rampling Stimme

Sonia Wieder-Atherton Violoncello, Regie

Italiano :

Charlotte Rampling e Sonia Wieder-Atherton creano un dialogo poetico tra i sonetti di Shakespeare e le suite di Bach.

La voce profonda di Charlotte Rampling e le note incantate di Sonia Wieder-Atherton trasportano il pubblico in uno spazio senza tempo. Facendo eco l’uno all’altro, i suoni si rispondono e si interrogano a vicenda. I sonetti di William Shakespeare prendono vita attraverso la musica di Johann Sebastian Bach. Queste figure mitiche dell’arte si incarnano nei loro interpreti. Le loro frasi e sequenze rivivono a distanza di secoli, trasmettendo con forza i loro messaggi originali. Vera e propria ode alla letteratura e alla musica classica, Shakespeare/Bach è un tributo irreale e onirico alle melodie che hanno emozionato le persone nel corso dei secoli.

L’attrice britannica, nota per i suoi numerosi film, da Luchino Visconti a François Ozon, ha lasciato un segno nel cinema con la sua interpretazione e il suo sguardo magnetico. Anche nel campo della musica, la violoncellista Sonia Wieder-Atherton occupa un posto d’onore.

Charlotte Rampling voce

Sonia Wieder-Atherton violoncello, regista

Espanol :

Charlotte Rampling y Sonia Wieder-Atherton crean un diálogo poético entre los sonetos de Shakespeare y las suites de Bach.

La voz profunda de Charlotte Rampling y las notas hechizantes de Sonia Wieder-Atherton transportan al público a un espacio intemporal. Haciéndose eco unos de otros, los sonidos se responden y cuestionan mutuamente. Los sonetos de William Shakespeare cobran vida a través de la música de Johann Sebastian Bach. Estas figuras míticas de las artes se encarnan en sus intérpretes. Sus frases y secuencias cobran vida siglos después, transmitiendo con fuerza sus mensajes originales. Auténtica oda a la literatura y a la música clásica, Shakespeare Bach es un homenaje irreal y onírico a las melodías que han conmovido a la gente a través de los tiempos.

La actriz británica, conocida por sus numerosas películas, de Luchino Visconti a François Ozon, ha dejado su huella en el cine con su interpretación y su mirada magnéticas. En el campo de la música, la violonchelista Sonia Wieder-Atherton también ocupa un lugar destacado.

Charlotte Rampling voz

Sonia Wieder-Atherton violonchelo, directora

