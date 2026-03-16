Chasse aux oeufs de Pâques Rue du Casino Freyming-Merlebach

Chasse aux oeufs de Pâques

Rue du Casino Parc municipal Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-01 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-01

Le Parc municipal ouvrira ses portes pour une grande chasse aux œufs ! Diverses animations seront programmées tout au long de l’après-midi et le Lapin de Pâques viendra distribuer des friandises aux enfants. Entrée libre. Organisé par L’OMCE et la MDA.

A 15h atelier bricolage Panier fleuri , sur inscription (10€) au 03 87 94 36 76 (uniquement de 8h00 à 12h00). Les enfants de 8 ans doivent être accompagné d’un adulteEnfants

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Rue du Casino Parc municipal Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 23 48 lamediatheque.fm@gmail.com

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English :

The Parc Municipal will open its doors for an egg hunt! Various activities will be scheduled throughout the afternoon, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to hand out treats to the children. Free admission. Organized by OMCE and MDA.

3pm: Panier fleuri craft workshop, with registration (10?) on 03 87 94 36 76 (only from 8am to 12pm). Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult

L’événement Chasse aux oeufs de Pâques Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH