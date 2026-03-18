CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PÂQUES

2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier Aude

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-05 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-05

Chasse aux œufs de Pâques au Château de Pennautier

Venez partager un moment convivial en famille ou entre amis dans le parc et les vignes du Château.

Plus de 5 000 œufs seront cachés pour le bonheur des petits et des grands ! Chaque participant repartira avec son sachet de chocolats.

Et gardez l’œil ouvert un œuf doré permettra de gagner un écureuil Nougalet.

Jeux et animations pour tous jeu de piste, mikado géant, trampoline, courses en sac, espace bébé…

Salon de thé ouvert sur la terrasse, dans l’orangerie ou dans le parc.

Grande tombola gratuite avec tirage à la fin de l’événement.

Créneaux d’arrivée à réserver 10h, 11h, 14h ou 15h (places limitées).

Le Parc restera ouvert jusqu’à 17h

gratuit pour les enfants de 3 ans et moins, pas besoin de prendre un billet

.

2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier 11610 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 65 29

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Easter egg hunt at Château de Pennautier

Come and share a convivial moment with family and friends in the park and vineyards of the Château.

More than 5,000 eggs will be hidden for the enjoyment of young and old alike! Each participant will leave with a bag of chocolates.

And keep an eye out for a golden egg to win a Nougalet squirrel.

Games and entertainment for all: treasure hunt, giant Mikado, trampoline, sack races, baby area?

Open tea room on the terrace, in the orangery or in the park.

Free raffle at the end of the event.

Arrival times to be reserved: 10am, 11am, 2pm or 3pm (places limited).

The park will remain open until 5 p.m

free for children aged 3 and under, no ticket required

L’événement CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PÂQUES Pennautier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme