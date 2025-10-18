Chasse aux trésors La farce de la sorcière Grimly Sedan

Office de tourisme, 15, place d’Armes Sedan Ardennes

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Tarif unique (récompense incluse)

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-11-02

2025-10-18

Les deux sorcières de la ville aiment se faire des petites farces, mais cette fois-ci, Biscotte, la plus vilaine des deux a exagéré ! C’est Halloween et elle a changé le nom du balai magique de la sorcière Grimly . Grimly doit donc absolument trouver le nom que Biscotte a donné à son balai, sinon elle ne pourra jamais l’utiliser pour Halloween ! Biscotte a donné des indices pour que Grimly trouve le nouveau nom de son balai. Ta mission va donc être de lui donner un coup de main.Tu veux bien l’aider ? Alors c’est parti !

Office de tourisme, 15, place d’Armes Sedan 08200 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 27 73 73

The two witches in town like to play little pranks on each other, but this time Rusk, the naughtier of the two, has gone overboard! It’s Halloween, and she’s changed the name of the witch’s magic broom to Grimly . So Grimly absolutely must find out what Rusk has called her broom, or she’ll never be able to use it for Halloween! Biscotte has given Grimly some clues to help her find the new name for her broom. So your mission is to help her out Let’s get started!

Die beiden Stadthexen spielen sich gerne kleine Streiche, aber dieses Mal hat Biscotte, die hässlichere der beiden, übertrieben! Es ist Halloween und sie hat den Namen des magischen Besens der Hexe Grimly geändert. Grimly muss also unbedingt herausfinden, welchen Namen Biscotte ihrem Besen gegeben hat, sonst kann sie ihn an Halloween nie benutzen! Biscotte hat Grimly Hinweise gegeben, wie sie den neuen Namen für ihren Besen finden soll. Deine Aufgabe wird es also sein, ihr dabei zu helfen.Willst du ihr helfen? Dann los!

Le due streghe della città amano farsi scherzi a vicenda, ma questa volta Rusk, la più cattiva delle due, ha esagerato! È Halloween e ha cambiato il nome della scopa magica della strega in Grimly. Grimly deve assolutamente scoprire come Rusk ha chiamato la sua scopa, altrimenti non potrà mai usarla per Halloween! Rusk ha dato a Grimly alcuni indizi per aiutarla a trovare il nuovo nome della sua scopa. Sta a voi aiutarla Cominciamo!

A las dos brujas del pueblo les gusta gastarse bromas, pero esta vez Rusk, la más traviesa de las dos, ha ido demasiado lejos Es Halloween y ha cambiado el nombre de la escoba mágica de la bruja por el de Grimly. Así que Grimly tiene que averiguar cómo ha llamado Rusk a su escoba, ¡o nunca podrá usarla en Halloween! Rusk le ha dado a Grimly algunas pistas para ayudarla a encontrar el nuevo nombre de su escoba. Así que te toca a ti ayudarla Empecemos

