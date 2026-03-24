CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou

CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Place du chateau Castelnou 2026-04-01

CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou mercredi 1 avril 2026.

CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU

Place du chateau Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-01 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-01

Nous avons l’immense plaisir de pouvoir vous accueillir à nouveau cette année.

Le parc, le sentier Botanique et les intérieurs du Château seront accessibles, mais également la terrasse sur le toit pour vous offrir un panorama à couper le souffle !

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Place du chateau Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 69 20 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We are delighted to be able to welcome you again this year.

The park, Botanical Trail and Château interiors will be accessible, as will the rooftop terrace for breathtaking panoramic views!

L’événement CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Castelnou (Pyrénées-Orientales)