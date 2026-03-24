CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU

Place du chateau Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-01 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-01

Nous avons l’immense plaisir de pouvoir vous accueillir à nouveau cette année.

Le parc, le sentier Botanique et les intérieurs du Château seront accessibles, mais également la terrasse sur le toit pour vous offrir un panorama à couper le souffle !

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Place du chateau Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 69 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We are delighted to be able to welcome you again this year.

The park, Botanical Trail and Château interiors will be accessible, as will the rooftop terrace for breathtaking panoramic views!

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L’événement CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR