CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou
CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou mercredi 1 avril 2026.
CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU
Place du chateau Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-01 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-01
Nous avons l’immense plaisir de pouvoir vous accueillir à nouveau cette année.
Le parc, le sentier Botanique et les intérieurs du Château seront accessibles, mais également la terrasse sur le toit pour vous offrir un panorama à couper le souffle !
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Place du chateau Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 69 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
We are delighted to be able to welcome you again this year.
The park, Botanical Trail and Château interiors will be accessible, as will the rooftop terrace for breathtaking panoramic views!
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L’événement CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Castelnou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE CONTÉE DU CHÂTEAU Castelnou 29 mars 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU ÉTÉ Castelnou 27 juin 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU AUTOMNE Castelnou 22 octobre 2026
- LES ENIGMES DU CHÂTEAU Castelnou 24 octobre 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU HIVER Castelnou 26 décembre 2026