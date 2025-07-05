Chatel Tennis Club fait son cinéma Chatel Tennis Club Châtelaillon-Plage 5 juillet 2025 19:00

Charente-Maritime

Chatel Tennis Club fait son cinéma Chatel Tennis Club Allée des tennis Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

Soirée dansante conviviale organisée par le Châtel Tennis Club sur le thème du cinéma, avec foodtrucks et concert live. Ambiance festive garantie ! Ouvert à tous sur inscription.

.

Chatel Tennis Club Allée des tennis

Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine chateltennisclub@orange.fr

English :

A friendly dance party organized by the Châtel Tennis Club on the theme of cinema, with foodtrucks and live concerts. Festive atmosphere guaranteed! Open to all, registration required.

German :

Geselliger Tanzabend, organisiert vom Châtel Tennis Club zum Thema Kino, mit Foodtrucks und Live-Konzert. Festliche Stimmung ist garantiert! Offen für alle mit Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Una simpatica festa da ballo organizzata dal Tennis Club Châtel sul tema del cinema, con camioncini e un concerto dal vivo. Atmosfera di festa garantita! Aperta a tutti, è richiesta l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

Baile amistoso organizado por el Club de Tenis de Châtel sobre el tema del cine, con foodtrucks y concierto en directo. Ambiente festivo garantizado Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.

L’événement Chatel Tennis Club fait son cinéma Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage