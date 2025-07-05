Chatel Tennis Club fait son cinéma Chatel Tennis Club Châtelaillon-Plage 5 juillet 2025 19:00
Soirée dansante conviviale organisée par le Châtel Tennis Club sur le thème du cinéma, avec foodtrucks et concert live. Ambiance festive garantie ! Ouvert à tous sur inscription.
English :
A friendly dance party organized by the Châtel Tennis Club on the theme of cinema, with foodtrucks and live concerts. Festive atmosphere guaranteed! Open to all, registration required.
German :
Geselliger Tanzabend, organisiert vom Châtel Tennis Club zum Thema Kino, mit Foodtrucks und Live-Konzert. Festliche Stimmung ist garantiert! Offen für alle mit Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Una simpatica festa da ballo organizzata dal Tennis Club Châtel sul tema del cinema, con camioncini e un concerto dal vivo. Atmosfera di festa garantita! Aperta a tutti, è richiesta l’iscrizione.
Espanol :
Baile amistoso organizado por el Club de Tenis de Châtel sobre el tema del cine, con foodtrucks y concierto en directo. Ambiente festivo garantizado Abierto a todos, inscripción obligatoria.
