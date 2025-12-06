Chatu fête Noël Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Chatu fête Noël Chatuzange-le-Goubet samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Chatu fête Noël
Ensemble Charles Bringuier Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme
Début : 2025-12-06 13:30:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Chatu fête Noël ce samedi!
Buvette et restauration place. C-G Pétanque Goubétoise: profits reversés au Téléthon et à l’Aide Humanitaire (notamment à la recherche médicale).
Ensemble Charles Bringuier Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 47 25 15 mairie@chatuzangelegoubet.fr
English :
Chatu celebrates Christmas this Saturday!
Refreshments and catering on site. C-G Pétanque Goubétoise: profits donated to Telethon and Humanitarian Aid (notably medical research).
