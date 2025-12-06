Chatu fête Noël

Ensemble Charles Bringuier Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 13:30:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Chatu fête Noël ce samedi!

Buvette et restauration place. C-G Pétanque Goubétoise: profits reversés au Téléthon et à l’Aide Humanitaire (notamment à la recherche médicale).

.

Ensemble Charles Bringuier Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 47 25 15 mairie@chatuzangelegoubet.fr

English :

Chatu celebrates Christmas this Saturday!

Refreshments and catering on site. C-G Pétanque Goubétoise: profits donated to Telethon and Humanitarian Aid (notably medical research).

L’événement Chatu fête Noël Chatuzange-le-Goubet a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par Valence Romans Tourisme