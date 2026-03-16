CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève

CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! 6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 2026-04-17

CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève vendredi 17 avril 2026.

CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT !

6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-17

Comédie de Guilhem et Benoit Labannierre.
  .

6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Comedy by Guilhem and Benoit Labannierre.

L’événement CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

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