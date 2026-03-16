CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève
CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève vendredi 17 avril 2026.
CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT !
6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
Comédie de Guilhem et Benoit Labannierre.
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6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Comedy by Guilhem and Benoit Labannierre.
L’événement CHÉRI ON SE DIT TOUT ! Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME