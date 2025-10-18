CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély
CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 18 octobre 2025.
CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB
1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR
Début : 2025-10-18 22:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18 00:00:00
2025-10-18
Vous aimez les Red Hot Chili Peppers, alors cette tribute est pour vous !
1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 91 32 64 contact@djsclu.fr
English :
If you like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, then this tribute is for you!
German :
Du magst die Red Hot Chili Peppers, dann ist dieser Tribut genau das Richtige für dich!
Italiano :
Se vi piacciono i Red Hot Chili Peppers, questo tributo fa per voi!
Espanol :
Si te gustan los Red Hot Chili Peppers, ¡este tributo es para ti!
