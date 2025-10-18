CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély

CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 18 octobre 2025.

CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB

1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18 22:00:00

fin : 2025-10-18 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Vous aimez les Red Hot Chili Peppers, alors cette tribute est pour vous !

.

1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 91 32 64 contact@djsclu.fr

English :

If you like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, then this tribute is for you!

German :

Du magst die Red Hot Chili Peppers, dann ist dieser Tribut genau das Richtige für dich!

Italiano :

Se vi piacciono i Red Hot Chili Peppers, questo tributo fa per voi!

Espanol :

Si te gustan los Red Hot Chili Peppers, ¡este tributo es para ti!

L’événement CHILI PEPOUSE DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme