Chill Friday au camping Chill-Lot Lieu-dit Le Paradou Cénevières

Chill Friday au camping Chill-Lot

Début : 2025-07-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-22 22:00:00

2025-07-11 2025-07-17 2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08 2025-08-22

Soirées musicales hebdomadaires ouvertes à tous dans une ambiance conviviale et détendue. Chaque vendredi, un concert ou un spectacle différent anime le Camping Chill Lot.

Restauration sur place, parking extérieur, participation libre et consciente.

– 11/07 Duo Bonnaventure concert poétique et swing guitare/accordéon

– 17/07 Le Bal des Hasards chansons françaises revisitées, guitare et accordéon

– 25/07 Route 46 Blues-Rock, Rythm and Blues

– 01/08 Mya Sara Néo-soul, RnB, Ragga, reprises de standards (Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse…)

– 08/08 Swing Forty Six Duo guitare manouche

– 22/08 « Si les étoiles m’étaient contées » spectacle conté et observation des étoiles .

Lieu-dit Le Paradou Camping Chill-Lot Cénevières 46330 Lot Occitanie +33 5 81 42 95 00

English :

Weekly musical evenings open to all in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Every Friday, a different concert or show enlivens the Camping Chill Lot.

Catering on site, outdoor parking, free and conscious participation.

German :

Wöchentliche Musikabende, die für alle offen sind und in einer freundlichen und entspannten Atmosphäre stattfinden. Jeden Freitag belebt ein anderes Konzert oder eine andere Show den Campingplatz Chill Lot.

Verpflegung vor Ort, Parkplatz im Freien, freie und bewusste Teilnahme.

Italiano :

Serate musicali settimanali aperte a tutti in un’atmosfera amichevole e rilassata. Ogni venerdì, un concerto o uno spettacolo diverso prende vita al Camping Chill Lot.

Ristorazione in loco, parcheggio esterno, partecipazione libera e consapevole.

Espanol :

Veladas musicales semanales abiertas a todos en un ambiente agradable y relajado. Cada viernes, un concierto o espectáculo diferente cobra vida en Camping Chill Lot.

Catering in situ, aparcamiento exterior, participación libre y consciente.

