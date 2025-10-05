Chirv’Athlon 2025 Servoz

Chirv’Athlon 2025 Servoz dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Chirv’Athlon 2025

Pré de l’Eglise Servoz Haute-Savoie

Début : 2025-10-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 15:00:00

2025-10-05

Le Chirv’athlon est une épreuve conviviale et accessible à tous, c’est un relais de trois coureurs, coureur à pied, cycliste et VTTiste.

Le Chirv’athlon Kids permet de découvrir la course à pieds, le relais, et le VTT, pour deux coureurs.

Pré de l’Eglise Servoz 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 21 41 72 daniborgata@yahoo.fr

English :

The Chirv’athlon is a friendly and accessible event for everyone, it’s a relay of three runners: a runner, a cyclist, and a mountain biker. The Chirv’athlon Kids allows discovering running, relays, and mountain biking, for two runners.

German :

Der Chirv’athlon ist ein geselliger Wettkampf, der für alle zugänglich ist. Es handelt sich um eine Staffel von drei Läufern, Läufer, Radfahrer und Mountainbiker.

Beim Chirv’athlon Kids können zwei Läufer den Laufsport, die Staffel, und das Mountainbike kennenlernen.

Italiano :

Il Chirv’athlon è un evento amichevole e accessibile a tutti: una staffetta di tre corridori, un podista, un ciclista e un mountain biker.

Il Chirv’athlon Kids è un’occasione per due corridori di scoprire la corsa, la staffetta e la mountain bike.

Espanol :

El Chirv’athlon es un evento amistoso y accesible a todos. Se trata de un relevo de tres corredores, un corredor, un ciclista y un ciclista de montaña.

El Chirv’athlon Kids es una oportunidad para que dos corredores descubran el running, los relevos y la bicicleta de montaña.

