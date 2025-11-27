CHLOE TARDI & PIERRE LANGE DOM TOM Saint-Nazaire

CHLOE TARDI & PIERRE LANGE Jeudi 27 novembre, 19h30 DOM TOM Loire-Atlantique

Une rencontre incroyable, un « hasard » saisi, deux mondes qui se rencontrent, la musique d’un côté, le texte de l’autre…

Un projet est né : Face à Face.

DOM TOM 7 avenue René Coty, 44600 saint Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Ville Port Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 09.55.34.71.28 https://www.facebook.com/people/DOM-TOM/61550084616517/?paipv=0&eav=AfZS9dPoocxSco1pdoq7ZRvtburv7aMsY5rRRKHALqc-OpDK-Sl9ZQUwEKBI9xviPHk&_rdr

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/chloetardi/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Chloe Tardi », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u00catre en jogging ou en talon, est-ce que u00e7a change le sens du non ?nnnClip : @alvyzame nProduction musicale Greg LemirenMusique : @Valentinartiste nParole : Chlou00e9 TardinnRemerciement u00e0 tout le reste de lu2019u00e9quipe qui a participu00e9 au clip :n@erikelsinger9164, Du00e9borah, Fru00e9du00e9rique, Fabrice, Arame, Morgane, Adeline, Manon, les deux Isabelle, Florence, Dominique, Jeff, Kareen, Marina et Max.nnSpotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/2qKVKn14bo8h7hbOHvQc1O?si=ey1b8D1mQB-sqiv0zRe0bQnnApple Music : https://music.apple.com/fr/album/non/1788906515?i=1788906521&lsnnDeezer : https://deezer.page.link/bfrR5qiUS9drQ75f7 », « type »: « video », « title »: « NON – Chlou00e9 TARDI », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2HOVmUocBQ4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HOVmUocBQ4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWYyI_Qc7yjNI05hsSlD1Sw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Spécialités des DOM TOM

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Autrice Chanson française