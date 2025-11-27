CHOFFO BLAZTER L’ORTIE ROUSSE Rezé

CHOFFO BLAZTER Jeudi 27 novembre, 20h00 L’ORTIE ROUSSE Loire-Atlantique

Choffo-Blazter avec une musique électro clash, techno, transe, trap aux rythmes rapides, nous délivre des chants populaires, des récits ; une polyphonie intense en français, en arabe, en breton, en yiddish.

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXmgv9-_rxA »}] L’Ortie Rousse, bar associatif rue Alsace Lorraine, à Rezé, un lieu de vie dans un esprit populaire, libre et joyeux, créatif et engagé, solidaire et redistributif, ouvert à tous et toutes.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars électro trash pop multilingue