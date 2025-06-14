Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage – Eglise Sainte Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage, 14 juin 2025 18:30, Châtelaillon-Plage.

Charente-Maritime

Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage  Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-06-14 18:30:00
fin : 2025-06-14

2025-06-14

Le chœur de femmes de l’association OREMI donne une prestation à l’église de Châtelaillon-Plage !
Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux
Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 26 97 

English : Church choir OREMI in Châtelaillon-Plage

OREMI’s women’s choir performs at Châtelaillon-Plage church!

German : Chor in der Kirche OREMI in Châtelaillon-Plage

Der Frauenchor des Vereins OREMI gibt eine Vorstellung in der Kirche von Châtelaillon-Plage!

Italiano :

Il coro femminile dell’associazione OREMI si esibisce nella chiesa di Châtelaillon-Plage!

Espanol : Coro de iglesia OREMI en Châtelaillon-Plage

El coro femenino de la asociación OREMI actúa en la iglesia de Châtelaillon-Plage.

L’événement Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage