Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage – Eglise Sainte Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage, 14 juin 2025 18:30, Châtelaillon-Plage.
Charente-Maritime
Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-14 18:30:00
fin : 2025-06-14
Date(s) :
2025-06-14
Le chœur de femmes de l’association OREMI donne une prestation à l’église de Châtelaillon-Plage !
.
Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux
Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 26 97
English : Church choir OREMI in Châtelaillon-Plage
OREMI’s women’s choir performs at Châtelaillon-Plage church!
German : Chor in der Kirche OREMI in Châtelaillon-Plage
Der Frauenchor des Vereins OREMI gibt eine Vorstellung in der Kirche von Châtelaillon-Plage!
Italiano :
Il coro femminile dell’associazione OREMI si esibisce nella chiesa di Châtelaillon-Plage!
Espanol : Coro de iglesia OREMI en Châtelaillon-Plage
El coro femenino de la asociación OREMI actúa en la iglesia de Châtelaillon-Plage.
L’événement Chorale à l’église OREMI à Châtelaillon-Plage Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage