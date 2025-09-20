Chorales Cellefrouin

Chorales Cellefrouin samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Chorales

Route de Mansle Cellefrouin Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-09-20
Cellefrouin fête son Millénaire !
Route de Mansle Cellefrouin 16260 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 58 45 25  president.assos.meac@gmail.com

English :

Cellefrouin celebrates its Millennium!

German :

Cellefrouin feiert sein Millennium!

Italiano :

Cellefrouin festeggia il suo millennio!

Espanol :

¡Cellefrouin celebra su Milenio!

