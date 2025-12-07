Chris chante Johnny Palais des Bonbons du Nougat et des Souvenirs Montélimar

Chris chante Johnny

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 30 EUR

Le talentueux Chris propose un hommage vibrant et passionné à l’icône du rock français Johny Hallyday.

Venez chanter et vibrer à Montélimar au son des mélodies intemporelles qui ont marqué des générations.

Palais des Bonbons du Nougat et des Souvenirs 100 Route de Valence Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 50 62 66 contact@palais-bonbons.com

English :

The talented Chris offers a vibrant and passionate tribute to French rock icon Johny Hallyday.

Come and sing along in Montélimar to the timeless melodies that have marked generations.

German :

Der talentierte Chris bietet eine vibrierende und leidenschaftliche Hommage an die französische Rockikone Johny Hallyday.

Singen und vibrieren Sie in Montélimar zu den Klängen der zeitlosen Melodien, die Generationen geprägt haben.

Italiano :

Il talentuoso Chris offre un tributo vibrante e appassionato all’icona del rock francese Johny Hallyday.

Venite a cantare a Montélimar le melodie senza tempo che hanno segnato intere generazioni.

Espanol :

El talentoso Chris ofrece un vibrante y apasionado homenaje al icono del rock francés Johny Hallyday.

Venga a cantar en Montélimar las melodías intemporales que han marcado a generaciones.

