CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEUX DES NINS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEUX DES NINS

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-30 09:30:00

fin : 2025-12-30 11:30:00

2025-12-30

Des jeux ludiques et dynamiques pour découvrir les écogestes en s’amusant.

12 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme Dès 6 ans

Notre avis Un moment fun et éducatif à partager !

+33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Fun and dynamic games to help you discover eco-actions in a fun way.

12 people max. Tourist Office registration From age 6

Our opinion: A fun and educational moment to share!

