CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEUX DES NINS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-30 09:30:00
fin : 2025-12-30 11:30:00
2025-12-30
Des jeux ludiques et dynamiques pour découvrir les écogestes en s’amusant.
12 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme Dès 6 ans
Notre avis Un moment fun et éducatif à partager !
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Fun and dynamic games to help you discover eco-actions in a fun way.
12 people max. Tourist Office registration From age 6
Our opinion: A fun and educational moment to share!
