CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS SOIRÉE DU NOUVEL AN L'ULTIM DJS & FEU D'ARTIFICE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-31 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31 00:30:00
2025-12-31
Un grand show pour finir 2025 DJs, feu d’artifice.
18h 20h DJ Magenta
20h 22h Stef Konstan
22h 22h20 Feu d’artifice
22h20 00h30 Modul Err
Notre avis Le meilleur moyen de clore l’année !
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
A big show to end 2025 DJs, fireworks.
6 8pm: DJ Magenta
8pm 10pm: Stef Konstan
10pm 10:20pm: Fireworks
22h20 ? 00h30: Modul Err
Our verdict: The best way to end the year!
