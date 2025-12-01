CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS SOIRÉE DU NOUVEL AN L’ULTIM DJS & FEU D’ARTIFICE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHRISMAS FAMILY WEEKS SOIRÉE DU NOUVEL AN L’ULTIM DJS & FEU D’ARTIFICE

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-31 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 00:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Un grand show pour finir 2025 DJs, feu d’artifice.

18h 20h DJ Magenta

20h 22h Stef Konstan

22h 22h20 Feu d’artifice

22h20 00h30 Modul Err

Notre avis Le meilleur moyen de clore l’année !

English :

A big show to end 2025 DJs, fireworks.

6 8pm: DJ Magenta

8pm 10pm: Stef Konstan

10pm 10:20pm: Fireworks

22h20 ? 00h30: Modul Err

Our verdict: The best way to end the year!

