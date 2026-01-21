CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Quillan
Place de la gare Quillan Aude
Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR
Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00
2026-03-07
Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Cholet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.
20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.
Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !
Place de la gare Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 6 07 27 04 04
English :
20 years ago, Christelle Cholet invented her own genre, the One-Woman-Show-Musical, mixing sketches and revisited hits.
20 years, 6 shows, 6 hits.
For the next season, Christelle kicks off the next 20 years with a dazzling 7th opus!
