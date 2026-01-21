CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ

Place de la gare Quillan Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Cholet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.

20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.

Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !

.

Place de la gare Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 6 07 27 04 04

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

20 years ago, Christelle Cholet invented her own genre, the One-Woman-Show-Musical, mixing sketches and revisited hits.

20 years, 6 shows, 6 hits.

For the next season, Christelle kicks off the next 20 years with a dazzling 7th opus!

L’événement CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Quillan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT