CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias

CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias vendredi 6 mars 2026.

CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ

41 Avenue de Béziers Vias Hérault

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 33 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06

fin : 2026-03-06

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Chollet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.

20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.

Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !

Auteurs Christelle Chollet et Rémy Caccia

Mise en scène Rémy Caccia Durée 1h30

Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Chollet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.

20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.

Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !

Auteurs Christelle Chollet et Rémy Caccia

Mise en scène Rémy Caccia Durée 1h30

BILLETERIE OUVERTE

Lundi de 13h30 à 17h, Mardi de 10h à 12h et de 13h30 à 18h,

Mercredi de 9h à 12h et de 13h30 à 17h.

Jeudi de 13h30 à 17h.

Vendredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h30 à 18h.

Samedi et dimanche 2 h avant le spectacle

Billetterie fermée les lundis après-midi suivant un spectacle.

Tarif réduit disponible pour enfants (-12 ans), étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi (justificatif demandé à l’entrée).

#SAISONCULTURELLE

#SAISONCULTURELLEVIAS

#TEMPSFORT .

41 Avenue de Béziers Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 47 01 89 06 billetteriespectacle@ville-vias.fr

English :

20 years ago, Christelle Chollet invented her own genre, the One-Woman-Show-Musical, mixing sketches and revisited hits.

20 years, 6 shows, 6 hits.

For the next season, Christelle kicks off the next 20 years with a dazzling 7th opus!

Authors: Christelle Chollet and Rémy Caccia

Director: Rémy Caccia Running time: 1h30

German :

Vor 20 Jahren erfand Christelle Chollet ihr eigenes Genre, die One-Woman-Show-Musical, in der sie Sketche und neu interpretierte Hits miteinander verband.

20 Jahre, 6 Shows, 6 Erfolge.

In der nächsten Saison startet Christelle die nächsten 20 Jahre mit einem atemberaubenden siebten Opus!

Autoren: Christelle Chollet und Rémy Caccia

Regie: Rémy Caccia Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

Italiano :

20 anni fa, Christelle Chollet ha inventato il suo genere, il One-Woman-Show-Musical, combinando sketch e successi rivisitati.

20 anni, 6 spettacoli, 6 successi.

La prossima stagione Christelle darà il via ai 20 anni con una straordinaria settima opera!

Autori: Christelle Chollet e Rémy Caccia

Regia: Rémy Caccia Durata: 1h30

Espanol :

Hace 20 años, Christelle Chollet inventó su propio género, el One-Woman-Show-Musical, mezclando sketches y éxitos revisitados.

20 años, 6 espectáculos, 6 éxitos.

La próxima temporada, Christelle dará el pistoletazo de salida a los próximos 20 años con una impresionante séptima obra

Autores: Christelle Chollet y Rémy Caccia

Dirección: Rémy Caccia Duración: 1h30

L’événement CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE