CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias
CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias vendredi 6 mars 2026.
CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ
41 Avenue de Béziers Vias Hérault
Tarif : 33 – 33 – 33 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06
fin : 2026-03-06
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Chollet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.
20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.
Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !
Auteurs Christelle Chollet et Rémy Caccia
Mise en scène Rémy Caccia Durée 1h30
Il y a 20 ans, Christelle Chollet inventait son propre genre le One-Woman-Show-Musical, mêlant sketchs et tubes revisités.
20 ans, 6 spectacles, 6 succès.
Pour la prochaine saison, Christelle démarre les 20 prochaines années avec un 7ème opus ébouriffant !
Auteurs Christelle Chollet et Rémy Caccia
Mise en scène Rémy Caccia Durée 1h30
BILLETERIE OUVERTE
Lundi de 13h30 à 17h, Mardi de 10h à 12h et de 13h30 à 18h,
Mercredi de 9h à 12h et de 13h30 à 17h.
Jeudi de 13h30 à 17h.
Vendredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h30 à 18h.
Samedi et dimanche 2 h avant le spectacle
Billetterie fermée les lundis après-midi suivant un spectacle.
Tarif réduit disponible pour enfants (-12 ans), étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi (justificatif demandé à l’entrée).
#SAISONCULTURELLE
#SAISONCULTURELLEVIAS
#TEMPSFORT .
41 Avenue de Béziers Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 47 01 89 06 billetteriespectacle@ville-vias.fr
English :
20 years ago, Christelle Chollet invented her own genre, the One-Woman-Show-Musical, mixing sketches and revisited hits.
20 years, 6 shows, 6 hits.
For the next season, Christelle kicks off the next 20 years with a dazzling 7th opus!
Authors: Christelle Chollet and Rémy Caccia
Director: Rémy Caccia Running time: 1h30
German :
Vor 20 Jahren erfand Christelle Chollet ihr eigenes Genre, die One-Woman-Show-Musical, in der sie Sketche und neu interpretierte Hits miteinander verband.
20 Jahre, 6 Shows, 6 Erfolge.
In der nächsten Saison startet Christelle die nächsten 20 Jahre mit einem atemberaubenden siebten Opus!
Autoren: Christelle Chollet und Rémy Caccia
Regie: Rémy Caccia Dauer: 1,5 Stunden
Italiano :
20 anni fa, Christelle Chollet ha inventato il suo genere, il One-Woman-Show-Musical, combinando sketch e successi rivisitati.
20 anni, 6 spettacoli, 6 successi.
La prossima stagione Christelle darà il via ai 20 anni con una straordinaria settima opera!
Autori: Christelle Chollet e Rémy Caccia
Regia: Rémy Caccia Durata: 1h30
Espanol :
Hace 20 años, Christelle Chollet inventó su propio género, el One-Woman-Show-Musical, mezclando sketches y éxitos revisitados.
20 años, 6 espectáculos, 6 éxitos.
La próxima temporada, Christelle dará el pistoletazo de salida a los próximos 20 años con una impresionante séptima obra
Autores: Christelle Chollet y Rémy Caccia
Dirección: Rémy Caccia Duración: 1h30
L’événement CHRISTELLE CHOLLET 20 ANS DÉJÀ Vias a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE