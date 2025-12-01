CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS ATELIER BISCUITS DE NOËL Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-30 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-30 17:00:00
2025-12-30
Décorez vos biscuits et repartez avec vos créations !
15 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme Dès 3 ans
Notre avis un moment créatif et gourmand en famille !
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Decorate your cookies and leave with your own creations!
15 people max. Tourist Office registration From age 3
Our verdict: a creative, gourmet family experience!
