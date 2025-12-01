CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS ATELIER BISCUITS DE NOËL

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-30 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-30

Décorez vos biscuits et repartez avec vos créations !

15 pers. max. Inscription Office de Tourisme Dès 3 ans

Notre avis un moment créatif et gourmand en famille !

.

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Decorate your cookies and leave with your own creations!

15 people max. Tourist Office registration From age 3

Our verdict: a creative, gourmet family experience!

L’événement CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS ATELIER BISCUITS DE NOËL Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par OT DE FONT ROMEU