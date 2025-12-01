CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS BOUM DU NOUVEL AN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Début : 2026-01-01 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-01 18:30:00
2026-01-01
Une boum festive et pleine d’énergie pour faire danser les enfants au cœur du Marché d’Hiver.
Notre avis Une fête pensée 100 % pour les enfants !
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
A festive, high-energy party to get the kids dancing at the heart of the Winter Market.
Our verdict: A party designed 100% for kids!
