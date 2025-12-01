CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEU D’ENIGMES MONTAGNE D’AQUI Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-31 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31 16:00:00
2025-12-31
Venez découvrir la face cachée de nos montagnes catalanes, en famille ou entre amis.
Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 25 pers. max Dès 7 ans
Notre avis Une belle occasion de découvrir la montagne autrement !
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Come and discover the hidden face of our Catalan mountains, with family or friends.
Registration at the Tourist Office 25 pers. max From 7 years upwards
Our opinion: A great opportunity to discover the mountains in a different way!
