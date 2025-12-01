CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEU D’ENIGMES MONTAGNE D’AQUI Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHRISTMAS FAMILY WEEKS JEU D’ENIGMES MONTAGNE D’AQUI

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-31 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 16:00:00

2025-12-31

Venez découvrir la face cachée de nos montagnes catalanes, en famille ou entre amis.

Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 25 pers. max Dès 7 ans

Notre avis Une belle occasion de découvrir la montagne autrement !

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Come and discover the hidden face of our Catalan mountains, with family or friends.

Registration at the Tourist Office 25 pers. max From 7 years upwards

Our opinion: A great opportunity to discover the mountains in a different way!

