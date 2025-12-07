Christmas Market Gas Station Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba
Christmas Market Gas Station Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Christmas Market
Gas Station 1 Route Paris Bareges Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Artisanat, animation claquettes, vin chaud, douceurs et tattoos flash possible.
Artisanat, animation claquettes, vin chaud, douceurs et tattoos flash possible. .
Gas Station 1 Route Paris Bareges Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba 47340 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 68 29 37 17
English : Christmas Market
Crafts, tap dancing, mulled wine, sweets and flash tattoos available.
German : Christmas Market
Kunsthandwerk, Steppanimation, Glühwein, Süßigkeiten und Flash-Tattoos möglich.
Italiano :
Artigianato, ballo del tip tap, vin brulè, dolci e flash tattoo a disposizione.
Espanol : Christmas Market
Artesanía, claqué, vino caliente, dulces y tatuajes.
L’événement Christmas Market Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par OT Villeneuve Vallée du Lot