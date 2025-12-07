Christmas Market Gas Station Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba

Christmas Market

Gas Station 1 Route Paris Bareges Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-07

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-07

Artisanat, animation claquettes, vin chaud, douceurs et tattoos flash possible.

English : Christmas Market

Crafts, tap dancing, mulled wine, sweets and flash tattoos available.

German : Christmas Market

Kunsthandwerk, Steppanimation, Glühwein, Süßigkeiten und Flash-Tattoos möglich.

Italiano :

Artigianato, ballo del tip tap, vin brulè, dolci e flash tattoo a disposizione.

Espanol : Christmas Market

Artesanía, claqué, vino caliente, dulces y tatuajes.

