Ciltlamina Chilhac
Ciltlamina Chilhac dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Ciltlamina
Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-14 09:30:00
fin : 2025-12-14
Date(s) :
2025-12-14
Atelier de danse en cercle menée au tambour.
Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com
English :
Drum-led circle dance workshop.
German :
Workshop zu trommelgeführtem Kreistanz.
Italiano :
Laboratorio di danza in cerchio guidato dal tamburo.
Espanol :
Taller de danza en círculo dirigido por tambores.
