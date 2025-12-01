Ciltlamina Chilhac

dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Ciltlamina

Chilhac Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-12-14 09:30:00
2025-12-14

Atelier de danse en cercle menée au tambour.
Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78  helmouthassociation@gmail.com

English :

Drum-led circle dance workshop.

German :

Workshop zu trommelgeführtem Kreistanz.

Italiano :

Laboratorio di danza in cerchio guidato dal tamburo.

Espanol :

Taller de danza en círculo dirigido por tambores.

L’événement Ciltlamina Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier