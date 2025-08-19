Ciné-atelier Timoche Le Pixel Orthez
Ciné-atelier Timoche Le Pixel Orthez mardi 19 août 2025.
Ciné-atelier Timoche
Le Pixel 20 avenue de la Moutète Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-19
fin : 2025-08-19
Date(s) :
2025-08-19
Atelier créatif pour fabriquer en famille un joli aquarium en papier. .
Le Pixel 20 avenue de la Moutète Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 38 53 38
English : Ciné-atelier Timoche
German : Ciné-atelier Timoche
Italiano :
Espanol : Ciné-atelier Timoche
L’événement Ciné-atelier Timoche Orthez a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par OT Coeur de Béarn