CINÉ BALADE S’INVITE À L’OFFICE DE TOURISME !

Collioure

Début : Lundi 2025-12-26 14:00:00

fin : 2026-01-02 17:00:00

2025-12-26 2026-01-02

Participez à un quiz cinéma gratuit puis à une ciné-balade payante, tout public convivial, à Collioure. Deux dates vendredi 26 décembre et vendredi 2 janvier, de 14h à 17h. Découvrez les lieux de tournage avec Catherine Blin et plongez dans les secrets du 7e art. Inscription obligatoire, places limitées.

+33 4 68 82 15 47 contact@collioure.com

English :

Take part in a free cinema quiz, followed by a paid ciné-balade, open to all, in Collioure. Two dates: Friday December 26 and Friday January 2, from 2pm to 5pm. Discover filming locations with Catherine Blin and dive into the secrets of the 7th art. Registration required, places limited.

