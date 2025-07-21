Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin
Soirée ciné-bistrot en plein airdans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h restauration (sous barnum) sur place avec Fabrice Sallé
21h moment bistrot
22h projection du film « En fanfare »
English : Ciné-bistrot gourmand
Open-air film-bistro evening in the Abbey garden. Program:
7pm: on-site catering (under marquee) with Fabrice Sallé
9pm: bistro time
10pm: screening of the film « En fanfare
German : Ciné-bistrot gourmand
Open-Air-Kino-Bistro-Abend im Garten der Abtei. Auf dem Programm stehen:
19 Uhr: Essen (unter einem Zeltdach) vor Ort mit Fabrice Sallé
21 Uhr: Bistro-Moment
22 Uhr: Vorführung des Films « En fanfare »
Italiano :
Serata film-bistrot all’aperto nel giardino dell’Abbazia. In programma:
ore 19.00: catering (sotto un tendone) in loco con Fabrice Sallé
ore 21.00: bistrot
ore 22.00: proiezione del film « En fanfare
Espanol : Ciné-bistrot gourmand
Noche de cine-bistro al aire libre en el jardín de la Abadía. En el programa:
19.00 h: catering (bajo carpa) in situ con Fabrice Sallé
21:00 h: bistrot
22:00 h: proyección de la película « En fanfare
