Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin

Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin lundi 21 juillet 2025.

Ciné-bistrot gourmand

Jardin du Château Abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée ciné-bistrot en plein airdans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :

19h restauration (sous barnum) sur place avec Fabrice Sallé

21h moment bistrot

22h projection du film « En fanfare »

Jardin du Château Abbatial Saint-Maurin 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 80 81 76 foyerrural47.stmaurin@gmail.com

English : Ciné-bistrot gourmand

Open-air film-bistro evening in the Abbey garden. Program:

7pm: on-site catering (under marquee) with Fabrice Sallé

9pm: bistro time

10pm: screening of the film « En fanfare

German : Ciné-bistrot gourmand

Open-Air-Kino-Bistro-Abend im Garten der Abtei. Auf dem Programm stehen:

19 Uhr: Essen (unter einem Zeltdach) vor Ort mit Fabrice Sallé

21 Uhr: Bistro-Moment

22 Uhr: Vorführung des Films « En fanfare »

Italiano :

Serata film-bistrot all’aperto nel giardino dell’Abbazia. In programma:

ore 19.00: catering (sotto un tendone) in loco con Fabrice Sallé

ore 21.00: bistrot

ore 22.00: proiezione del film « En fanfare

Espanol : Ciné-bistrot gourmand

Noche de cine-bistro al aire libre en el jardín de la Abadía. En el programa:

19.00 h: catering (bajo carpa) in situ con Fabrice Sallé

21:00 h: bistrot

22:00 h: proyección de la película « En fanfare

L’événement Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par OT Destination Agen