Ciné-club La Bobinette La Fabrique du mensonge Armentières

Ciné-club La Bobinette La Fabrique du mensonge
Rue Paul Pouchain Armentières Armentières Nord
Début : 2026-03-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-03-27 21:00:00
2026-03-27
_Un plongeon saisissant au coeur de la machine à manipuler les masses, où la vérité se tord jusqu’à disparaître. Une oeuvre implacable._
Drame, 2025, Durée 2h03, Déconseillé aux moins de 12 ans. Réalisé par Joachim Lang. Avec Robert Stadlober, Fritz Karl, Franziska Weisz, Dominik Maringer, Moritz Führmann, Till Firit, Christoph Franken, Michael Glantschnig
Rue Paul Pouchain Armentières Armentières 59280 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 61 76 04 63 albatros@ville-armentieres.fr
a gripping plunge into the heart of the machine for manipulating the masses, where the truth is twisted until it disappears. A relentless work._
Drama, 2025, Running time: 2:03, Not recommended for children under 12. Directed by Joachim Lang. Starring Robert Stadlober, Fritz Karl, Franziska Weisz, Dominik Maringer, Moritz Führmann, Till Firit, Christoph Franken, Michael Glantschnig
