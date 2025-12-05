Ciné-concert avec Gaspar Claus et Adrian Bourget Cinématographe (Le) Nantes

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-12-05 20:30 – 22:00

Gratuit : non Plein tarif : 8€ / tarif réduit : 5€ Adulte, Etudiant

Gaspar Claus et Adrian Bourget (respectivement au violoncelle et aux traitements sonores et machines) interprètent une partition écrite pour mettre en musique un poème cinématographique en hommage à São Paulo.

Cinématographe (Le) Centre-ville Nantes 44000

02 40 47 94 80 https://www.lecinematographe.com/ 02 85 52 00 10 https://www.lecinematographe.com