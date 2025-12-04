Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara Cinéma l’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot
Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara Cinéma l’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot vendredi 23 janvier 2026.
Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara
Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2026-01-23
fin : 2026-01-23
Un instrument à cordes frottées, pincées, frappées et un instrument à vent pour redonner couleurs et lumière à Charlie Chaplin, c’est le défi qu’ont accepté Léonore Védie et Jérôme Masco à travers la création de ce nouveau ciné-concert.
Courts métrages Charlot Festival par la Compagnie Hello Buddy.
Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83
English : Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara
Léonore Védie and Jérôme Masco have taken up the challenge of creating this new ciné-concert with a string instrument (plucked, plucked, struck) and a wind instrument to bring color and light back to Charlie Chaplin.
Charlot Festival short films by Compagnie Hello Buddy.
