Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara Cinéma l’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara

Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-23

fin : 2026-01-23

2026-01-23

Un instrument à cordes frottées, pincées, frappées et un instrument à vent pour redonner couleurs et lumière à Charlie Chaplin, c’est le défi qu’ont accepté Léonore Védie et Jérôme Masco à travers la création de ce nouveau ciné-concert.

Courts métrages Charlot Festival par la Compagnie Hello Buddy.

Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83

English : Ciné Concert Rétrospective Charlie Chaplin Collectif Yoshiwara

Léonore Védie and Jérôme Masco have taken up the challenge of creating this new ciné-concert with a string instrument (plucked, plucked, struck) and a wind instrument to bring color and light back to Charlie Chaplin.

Charlot Festival short films by Compagnie Hello Buddy.

