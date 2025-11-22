CINÉ-CONCERT UNDERSTELLA, LE 1ER MANGA MUSICAL Cadours

CINÉ-CONCERT UNDERSTELLA, LE 1ER MANGA MUSICAL

FOYER COMMUNAL Cadours Haute-Garonne

La Médiathèque Intercommunale de Cadours vous propose un spectacle hybride, entre manga, cinéma et concert.

Un projet unique en son genre

Rinch propose une narration musicale, qui s'intègre très bien avec la projection d'un manga en mouvement.

FOYER COMMUNAL Cadours 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 13 74 00 mediatheque.cadours@hautstolosans.fr

English :

The Médiathèque Intercommunale de Cadours presents a hybrid show, a cross between manga, cinema and concert.

German :

Die interkommunale Mediathek von Cadours bietet Ihnen eine Hybridvorstellung zwischen Manga, Kino und Konzert.

Italiano :

La Mediateca Intercomunale di Cadours propone uno spettacolo ibrido, un incrocio tra manga, cinema e concerto.

Espanol :

La Mediateca Intermunicipal Cadours presenta un espectáculo híbrido, mezcla de manga, cine y concierto.

