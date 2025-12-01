Ciné-concert : Wilfried Thierry joue sur Wunder der Schöpfung Cinématographe (Le) Nantes

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2026-01-10 20:30 – 22:00

Gratuit : non Tarif plein : 8€ / tarif réduit : 5€ Adulte, Etudiant

Ciné-concert : Wilfried Thierry joue sur Wunder der Schöpfung (Miracle de la Création) de Hanns Walter Kornblum. Un ciné-concert atypique, un voyage interplanétaire à travers les merveilles de la voie lactée.

Cinématographe (Le) Centre-ville Nantes 44000

02 40 47 94 80 https://www.lecinematographe.com/ 02 85 52 00 10 https://www.lecinematographe.com