Ciné-concert : Wilfried Thierry joue sur Wunder der Schöpfung Cinématographe (Le) Nantes samedi 10 janvier 2026.
Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2026-01-10 20:30 – 22:00
Gratuit : non Tarif plein : 8€ / tarif réduit : 5€ Adulte, Etudiant
Ciné-concert : Wilfried Thierry joue sur Wunder der Schöpfung (Miracle de la Création) de Hanns Walter Kornblum. Un ciné-concert atypique, un voyage interplanétaire à travers les merveilles de la voie lactée.
02 40 47 94 80 https://www.lecinematographe.com/