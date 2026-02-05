Ciné-débat amélie et la métaphysique des tubes prismes de vie, couleurs d’enfance Cinéma Le Pagnol Sainte-Maxime

Ciné-débat amélie et la métaphysique des tubes prismes de vie, couleurs d’enfance

Cinéma Le Pagnol 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-05 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-05 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-05

Film d’animation sensible, drôle et délicat qui vous plonge dans l’univers d’Amélie Nothomb et revient sur l’enfance de l’écrivaine.

.

Cinéma Le Pagnol 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Film screening and discussion: Amélie and the Metaphysics of Tubes Prisms of Life, Colors of Childhood

A sensitive, funny and delicate animated film that immerses you in the world of Amélie Nothomb and revisits the writer’s childhood.



On the day Japan celebrates Kodomo no Hi, its Children’s Day, the Media Library and the Le Pagnol cinema unfurl pages and images, welcoming young and old alike for a sparkling moment in the colors of childhood.



On the screen, colors become language. An invitation to plunge into the flamboyant world of Amélie Nothomb and discover, between words and images, how the imagination of childhood becomes the most vibrant of palettes.



THE FILM: AMÉLIE AND THE METAPHYSICS OF TUBES (2025)

Adapted from Amélie Nothomb’s cult novel by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, this sensitive, funny, and delicate animated film invites you on a sensory and poetic journey from a child’s perspective. Immersive and luminous, it revisits the writer’s childhood. Amélie was born in Japan, into a Belgian expatriate family. Thanks to Nishio-san, her kind nanny, everyday life becomes a playground of adventures and discoveries. But everything changes on her third birthday. At that age, anything can happen to Amélie: happiness as well as tragedy…

THE DISCUSSION: COLORS AS THE ORIGIN OF AMÉLIE’S WORLD

The discussion will be led by the librarians wearing hats.

Suggested dress code: black clothing and a black hat!

L’événement Ciné-débat amélie et la métaphysique des tubes prismes de vie, couleurs d’enfance Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime