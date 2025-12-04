Ciné-débat DEVANT CONTRECHAMPS DE LA RÉTENTION Cinéma Le Navire Valence
Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme
Séance proposée dans le cadre du festival Migrant’scène. En présence d’Annick Redolfi, réalisatrice du film, et d’intervenants du Centre de Rétention Administrative de St-Exupéry (Lyon). En partenariat avec La Cimade.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
English :
Screening as part of the Migrant?scène festival. In the presence of Annick Redolfi, director of the film, and participants from the St-Exupéry Administrative Detention Center (Lyon). In partnership with La Cimade.
German :
Im Rahmen des Festivals Migrant?scène angebotene Vorführung. In Anwesenheit von Annick Redolfi, der Regisseurin des Films, und Akteuren des Centre de Rétention Administrative de St-Exupéry (Lyon). In Partnerschaft mit La Cimade.
Italiano :
Proiezione nell’ambito del festival Migrant?scène. Alla presenza di Annick Redolfi, regista del film, e dei partecipanti del Centro di detenzione amministrativa di St-Exupéry (Lione). In collaborazione con La Cimade.
Espanol :
Proyección en el marco del festival Migrant?scène. Con la presencia de Annick Redolfi, directora de la película, y participantes del Centro de Detención Administrativa de St-Exupéry (Lyon). En colaboración con La Cimade.
