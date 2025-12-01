Ciné-débat la traversée Cinéma Le Pagnol Sainte-Maxime

Ciné-débat la traversée

Cinéma Le Pagnol 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : Jeudi 2025-12-18

Le cinéma et la Médiathèque vous invitent à un voyage, métissé au langage du dessin animé et de l’écriture, une véritable Traversée.

Cinéma Le Pagnol 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

English : Ciné-débat la traversée

The cinema and the Media Library invite you on a journey, blended with the language of cartoons and writing, a real Crossing.



THE FILM: THE CROSSING (2021)

A looted village, a family on the run and two children lost on the road to exile… Kyona and Adriel try to escape those who are hunting them down to reach a country with a more lenient regime. In the course of a journey of initiation that will take them from childhood to adolescence, they will go through many trials, both fantastic and very real, to reach their destination.

Jury Prize at the 2021 Annecy Animated Film Festival.



THE DEBATE: DEUX VOIX, UNE TRAVERSÉE: WHEN FLORENCE MIAILHE’S DRAWING MEETS MARIE DESPLECHIN’S WORDS

Alongside the Médiathèque librarians, come and embark on the journey of a real odyssey, that of a film and that of two children on the road to exile.

German : Ciné-débat la traversée

Das Kino und die Mediathek laden Sie zu einer Reise ein, die mit der Sprache des Zeichentrickfilms und der Schrift vermischt ist, eine echte Überfahrt.

Italiano : Ciné-débat la traversée

Il cinema e la Mediateca vi invitano a un viaggio, mescolato con il linguaggio dei cartoni animati e della scrittura, un vero e proprio Crossing.



IL FILM: THE CROSSING (2021)

Un villaggio saccheggiato, una famiglia in fuga e due bambini persi sulla strada dell’esilio… Kyona e Adriel cercano di sfuggire a coloro che danno loro la caccia per raggiungere un paese con un regime più clemente. Nel corso di un viaggio di iniziazione che li porterà dall’infanzia all’adolescenza, attraverseranno molte prove, sia fantastiche che molto reali, per raggiungere la loro destinazione.

Premio della Giuria al Festival del Cinema d’Animazione di Annecy 2021.



IL DIBATTITO: DEUX VOIX, UNE TRAVERSÉE: QUANDO IL DISEGNO DI FLORENCE MIAILHE INCONTRA LE PAROLE DI MARIE DESPLECHIN

Accanto ai bibliotecari della Médiathèque, venite a intraprendere il viaggio di una vera odissea, quella di un film e quella di due bambini sulla strada dell’esilio.

Espanol : Ciné-débat la traversée

El cine y la Mediateca le invitan a un viaje, mezclado con el lenguaje de los dibujos animados y la escritura, una auténtica Travesía.

