CINÉ-DÉBAT: LES VIOLENCES DANS LE SPORT Florac Trois Rivières

CINÉ-DÉBAT: LES VIOLENCES DANS LE SPORT

Projection du film documentaire JULIE SE TAIT suivie d’un débat participatif autour des violences dans le sport comprendre, prévenir, agir ensemble.

Un temps d’échange convivial pour réfléchir collectivement à un sport plus sûr et plus humain.

Entrée libre et gratuite.

Informations auprès du Comité Départemental Olympique et Sportif de Lozère 04 66 49 12 12 lozere@franceolympique.com .

English :

Screening of the documentary film JULIE SE TAIT followed by a panel discussion on violence in sport: understanding, preventing, acting together. Free admission.

Information from the Comité Départemental Olympique et Sportif de Lozère: 04 66 49 12 12 lozere@franceolympique.com

German :

Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms JULIE SE TAIT mit anschließender Diskussion zum Thema Gewalt im Sport: verstehen, vorbeugen, gemeinsam handeln. Eintritt frei und kostenlos.

Informationen beim Comité Départemental Olympique et Sportif de Lozère: 04 66 49 12 12 lozere@franceolympique.com

Italiano :

Proiezione del film documentario JULIE SE TAIT seguita da una tavola rotonda sulla violenza nello sport: capire, prevenire, agire insieme. Ingresso libero.

Informazioni dal Comité Départemental Olympique et Sportif de Lozère: 04 66 49 12 12 lozere@franceolympique.com

Espanol :

Proyección del documental JULIE SE TAIT seguida de una mesa redonda sobre la violencia en el deporte: comprender, prevenir, actuar juntos. Entrada gratuita.

Información del Comité Départemental Olympique et Sportif de Lozère: 04 66 49 12 12 lozere@franceolympique.com

