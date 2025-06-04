CINE-DEBAT RADIO PRAGUE, LES ONDES DE LA REVOLTE – Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 4 juin 2025 07:00, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 7 EUR
2025-06-04
Le débat sera animé par Viviane Longeon, cinéphile.
Mars 1968. À la veille du Printemps de Prague, Tomáš décroche un emploi à la radio et travaille pour des journalistes qui défient la censure de l’État. Soumis à un chantage de la police secrète, parviendra-t-il à la déjouer sans trahir ses idéaux ? Le récit d’un combat pour la liberté qui a marqué l’Histoire… .
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie lecinetheatre@stchelydapcher.fr
