Ciné-débat The pickers La Ferté Macé jeudi 27 novembre 2025.

Début : 2025-11-27 20:30:00
2025-11-27

Ciné débat dans le cadre du festival Migrant’scène en présence de bénévoles de la Cimade et un pot de dégustation offert par Nature Andaines à l’issue du débat qui traite des conditions de travail des cueilleurs migrant en Europe   .

cinéma La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 38 29 02 

