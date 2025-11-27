Ciné-débat The pickers La Ferté Macé
Ciné-débat The pickers La Ferté Macé jeudi 27 novembre 2025.
Ciné-débat The pickers
cinéma La Ferté Macé Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-27 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-27
Date(s) :
2025-11-27
Ciné débat dans le cadre du festival Migrant’scène en présence de bénévoles de la Cimade et un pot de dégustation offert par Nature Andaines à l’issue du débat qui traite des conditions de travail des cueilleurs migrant en Europe .
cinéma La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 38 29 02
English : Ciné-débat The pickers
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Ciné-débat The pickers La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par Flers agglo