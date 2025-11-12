CINÉ-DÉBATS PARLONS ALIMENTATION ! SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES Carbonne

CINÉ-DÉBATS PARLONS ALIMENTATION !

SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES 5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-12 21:00:00

fin : 2025-11-12

2025-11-12

Deux rendez-vous pour réfléchir ensemble à l’alimentation de demain

En partenariat avec CinéFol 31 et le festival Alimenterre

Le mercredi 12 novembre à 21h à la salle du bois de Castres à Carbonne. .

SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES 5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 80 70 contact@cc-volvestre.fr

English :

Two get-togethers to think together about the food of tomorrow

In partnership with CinéFol 31 and the Alimenterre festival

German :

Zwei Termine, um gemeinsam über die Ernährung von morgen nachzudenken

In Partnerschaft mit CinéFol 31 und dem Festival Alimenterre

Italiano :

Due eventi per riflettere insieme sul cibo di domani

In collaborazione con CinéFol 31 e il festival Alimenterre

Espanol :

Dos eventos para reflexionar juntos sobre la alimentación del mañana

En colaboración con CinéFol 31 y el festival Alimenterre

