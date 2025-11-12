CINÉ-DÉBATS PARLONS ALIMENTATION ! SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES Carbonne
mercredi 12 novembre 2025.
CINÉ-DÉBATS PARLONS ALIMENTATION !
SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES 5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-12 21:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12
2025-11-12
Deux rendez-vous pour réfléchir ensemble à l’alimentation de demain
En partenariat avec CinéFol 31 et le festival Alimenterre
Le mercredi 12 novembre à 21h à la salle du bois de Castres à Carbonne. .
SALLE BOIS DE CASTRES 5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 80 70 contact@cc-volvestre.fr
English :
Two get-togethers to think together about the food of tomorrow
In partnership with CinéFol 31 and the Alimenterre festival
German :
Zwei Termine, um gemeinsam über die Ernährung von morgen nachzudenken
In Partnerschaft mit CinéFol 31 und dem Festival Alimenterre
Italiano :
Due eventi per riflettere insieme sul cibo di domani
In collaborazione con CinéFol 31 e il festival Alimenterre
Espanol :
Dos eventos para reflexionar juntos sobre la alimentación del mañana
En colaboración con CinéFol 31 y el festival Alimenterre
