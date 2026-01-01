Ciné-discussion on vous croit LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

Ciné-discussion on vous croit

Début : 2026-01-16 19:30:00

fin : 2026-01-16

Date(s) :

2026-01-16

Ciné-discussion On vous croit

Aujourd’hui, Alice se retrouve devant un juge et n’a pas le droit à l’erreur. Elle doit défendre ses enfants, dont la garde est remise en cause. Pourra-t-elle les protéger de leur père avant qu’il ne soit trop tard ?

Film tout public avec avertissement !

Suite à la projection, échanges sur le film et les thématiques qu’il aborde avec la présence du Nouveau Planning familial 65

Tarif 7€ carte d’abonnement acceptée .

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 32 09 54 92

English :

Ciné-discussion: We believe you

Today, Alice finds herself before a judge and has no right to make a mistake. She must defend her children, whose custody is being challenged. Can she protect them from their father before it’s too late?

All audiences with warning!

Following the screening, discussions on the film and its themes with the Nouveau Planning familial 65

