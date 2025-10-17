CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION Clermont-l’Hérault
CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION Clermont-l’Hérault vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION
Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Début : 2025-10-17
2025-10-17
Dans le cadre « des semaines d’information sur la santé mentale », un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION sur le thème CRÉATION & LIEN SOCIAL est organisé.
Ouvert à tous.
Au programme
09h15 Accueil et café gourmand / Exposition Bulles de natiure, Céramiques, Dessins, Photographies
10h00 Projections « Redemption of Edgar Alderman » CLIP de Hexenstein » (présence de l’acteur) / « Alcool, drogues, médicaments et Rock’n Roll » Documentaire (présence du réalisateur)
11h30 Temps d’échange Artistes, pairs-aidants, professionnels de santé et public
Tarif 4€
Infos et contact CLSM 06 71 62 76 35 .
Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 03 95
English :
As part of the « mental health information weeks », a CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION on the theme of CREATION & SOCIAL LINKAGE is being organized.
Open to all.
German :
Im Rahmen der « Informationswochen zur psychischen Gesundheit » findet eine KINODEBATTE/AUSSTELLUNG zum Thema SCHÖPFUNG & SOZIALE VERBINDUNG statt.
Offen für alle.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito delle « settimane di informazione sulla salute mentale », viene organizzato un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION sul tema CREATION & SOCIAL LINKAGE.
Aperto a tutti.
Espanol :
En el marco de las « semanas de información sobre salud mental », se organiza un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSICIÓN sobre el tema CREACIÓN Y VÍNCULO SOCIAL.
Abierto a todos.
