CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION Clermont-l’Hérault

CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION Clermont-l’Hérault vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

CINÉ-ÉCHANGE/EXPOSITION

Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-17

fin : 2025-10-17

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Dans le cadre « des semaines d’information sur la santé mentale », un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION sur le thème CRÉATION & LIEN SOCIAL est organisé.

Ouvert à tous.

Au programme

09h15 Accueil et café gourmand / Exposition Bulles de natiure, Céramiques, Dessins, Photographies

10h00 Projections « Redemption of Edgar Alderman » CLIP de Hexenstein » (présence de l’acteur) / « Alcool, drogues, médicaments et Rock’n Roll » Documentaire (présence du réalisateur)

11h30 Temps d’échange Artistes, pairs-aidants, professionnels de santé et public

Tarif 4€

Infos et contact CLSM 06 71 62 76 35 .

Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 03 95

English :

As part of the « mental health information weeks », a CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION on the theme of CREATION & SOCIAL LINKAGE is being organized.

Open to all.

German :

Im Rahmen der « Informationswochen zur psychischen Gesundheit » findet eine KINODEBATTE/AUSSTELLUNG zum Thema SCHÖPFUNG & SOZIALE VERBINDUNG statt.

Offen für alle.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle « settimane di informazione sulla salute mentale », viene organizzato un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSITION sul tema CREATION & SOCIAL LINKAGE.

Aperto a tutti.

Espanol :

En el marco de las « semanas de información sobre salud mental », se organiza un CINÉ DÉBAT/EXPOSICIÓN sobre el tema CREACIÓN Y VÍNCULO SOCIAL.

Abierto a todos.

