Ciné-échange Put your soul on your hand and walk Cinéma Les Cinéastes Le Mans

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 9.2 EUR

Début : 2025-09-26 20:00:00

Pour la sortie du film Put your soul on your hand and walk, de Sepideh Farsi et Fatma Hassona, l’Association France Palestine Solidarité 72 et Amnesty 72 seront en partenariat avec le cinéma Les Cinéastes pour vous proposer une projection suivie d’un échange autour du film.

Ce documentaire bouleversant est la correspondance vidéo entre Sepideh Farsi, exilé iranienne, et Fatma Hassona, jeune photojournaliste gazaouie qui résistait à Israël en documentant la vie quotidienne à Gaza depuis le début de la guerre. Cette correspondance a été interrompue par la mort de Fatma, tuée par un missile israélien.

Le débat portera plus particulièrement sur la situation faite aux journalistes par Israël les media internationaux sont interdits d’entrer à Gaza et les journalistes sont délibérément assassinés. .

Cinéma Les Cinéastes 42 Place des Comtes du Maine Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire

English :

For the release of the film Put your soul on your hand and walk, by Sepideh Farsi and Fatma Hassona, the Association France Palestine Solidarité 72 and Amnesty 72 will be partnering with Les Cinéastes cinema to offer a screening followed by a discussion about the film.

German :

Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung des Films Put your soul on your hand and walk von Sepideh Farsi und Fatma Hassona werden die Association France Palestine Solidarité 72 und Amnesty 72 in Partnerschaft mit dem Kino Les Cinéastes eine Vorführung mit anschließendem Austausch über den Film anbieten.

Italiano :

In occasione dell’uscita del film Put your soul on your hand and walk, di Sepideh Farsi e Fatma Hassona, l’Associazione France Palestine Solidarité 72 e Amnesty 72 collaboreranno con il cinema Les Cinéastes per una proiezione seguita da un dibattito sul film.

Espanol :

Con motivo del estreno de la película Ponte el alma en la mano y camina, de Sepideh Farsi y Fatma Hassona, la Association France Palestine Solidarité 72 y Amnistía 72 se asociarán con Les Cinéastes para realizar una proyección seguida de un debate sobre la película.

