Ciné Game Place José Bès Casteljaloux

Ciné Game

Ciné Game Place José Bès Casteljaloux mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Ciné Game

Place José Bès Ciné l’Odyssée Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-22
fin : 2025-07-22

Date(s) :
2025-07-22

Session jeux vidéo.
Après la projection d’Elio Découverte de Donkey Kong Bananza sur Switch 2.   .

Place José Bès Ciné l’Odyssée Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 91 30  cine2000.lodyssee@orange.fr

English : Ciné Game

German : Ciné Game

Italiano :

Espanol : Ciné Game

L’événement Ciné Game Casteljaloux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne