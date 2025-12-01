Ciné-goûter de Noël MYRTILLE ET LA LETTRE AU PÈRE-NOËL Cinéma Le Navire Valence

Ciné-goûter de Noël MYRTILLE ET LA LETTRE AU PÈRE-NOËL

Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-22 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-22

Date(s) :

2025-12-22

Séance suivie d’un goûter offert en partenariat avec Biocoop Valence Tarif unique 6 € Prévente à l’accueil ou sur notre site internet.

.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

Screening followed by a snack offered in partnership with Biocoop Valence Single price 6? Pre-sale at reception or on our website.

German :

Anschließend gibt es einen kostenlosen Snack in Zusammenarbeit mit Biocoop Valence Einheitspreis 6 ? Vorverkauf an der Rezeption oder auf unserer Website.

Italiano :

Proiezione seguita da uno spuntino gratuito in collaborazione con Biocoop Valence Prezzo unico 6? Prevendita alla reception o sul nostro sito web.

Espanol :

Proyección seguida de un aperitivo gratuito en colaboración con Biocoop Valence Precio único 6? Venta anticipada en recepción o en nuestra página web.

L’événement Ciné-goûter de Noël MYRTILLE ET LA LETTRE AU PÈRE-NOËL Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Valence Romans Tourisme