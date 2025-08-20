CINÉ-GOÛTER LE TIGRE QUI S’INVITA POUR LE THÉ Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

Saint-Chély-d'Apcher

mercredi 20 août 2025 à 15h40

Le Ciné-Théâtre propose une séance en ciné-goûter avec le film Le Tigre qui s’invita pour le thé. Accessible à partir de 3 ans, ce film d’animation sera diffusé le mercredi 20 août à 15h40 au Ciné-Théâtre. La séance sera suivie d’un goûter offert par le cinéma.

Que feriez-vous si un tigre géant frappait à votre porte un après-midi, pour manger votre goûter, dévorer le dîner qui mijote et engloutir tout ce qui se trouve dans vos placards ? Ce

délicieux conte, adapté du flamboyant album de Judith Kerr, est précédé de trois courts-métrages qui vous mettront en appétit… de tigre !

Ne ratez pas cette adaptation d’album jeunesse sur grand écran, le tout suivi d’un goûter offert par le cinéma ! .

130 Rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie lecinetheatre@stchelydapcher.fr

English :

The Ciné-Théâtre is offering a ciné-goûter session with the film Le Tigre qui s?invita pour le thé. Accessible to children aged 3 and over, this animated film will be shown on Wednesday August 20 at 3.40pm at the Ciné-Théâtre. The screening will be followed by a snack offered by the cinema.

German :

Das Ciné-Théâtre bietet eine Filmvorführung mit dem Film Der Tiger, der sich zum Tee einlud als Ciné-goûter an. Dieser Animationsfilm ist für Kinder ab 3 Jahren geeignet und wird am Mittwoch, den 20. August um 15:40 Uhr im Ciné-Théâtre gezeigt. Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung bietet das Kino einen Snack an.

Italiano :

Il Ciné-Théâtre propone la proiezione all’ora del tè di Le Tigre qui s?invita pour le thé. Adatto ai bambini dai 3 anni in su, questo film d’animazione sarà proiettato mercoledì 20 agosto alle 15.40 al Ciné-Théâtre. La proiezione sarà seguita da una merenda offerta dal cinema.

Espanol :

El Ciné-Théâtre propone una merienda con Le Tigre qui s’invita pour le thé. Esta película de animación, destinada a niños a partir de 3 años, se proyectará el miércoles 20 de agosto a las 15.40 h en el Ciné-Théâtre. La proyección irá seguida de una merienda ofrecida por el cine.

