CINÉ GOÛTER LES CONTES DU POMMIERS CINEMA ASTROLAB’ Labarthe-sur-Lèze

CINÉ GOÛTER LES CONTES DU POMMIERS

CINEMA ASTROLAB’ 1 Place Charles Trenet Labarthe-sur-Lèze Haute-Garonne

Inscrivez vous pour assister à la projection du film Les contes du pommier suivi d’un goûter offert fait maison !

Projection du film Les contes du pommier suivi d’un goûter offert fait maison à la suite ainsi que d’un atelier Autour de la pomme . > 15h Projection du film >16h30 Goûter offert et atelier gratuit ! Inscription pour le film auprès du cinéma ! 5 .

CINEMA ASTROLAB’ 1 Place Charles Trenet Labarthe-sur-Lèze 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 11 62 66

English :

Sign up for the screening of Les contes du pommier , followed by a homemade snack!

